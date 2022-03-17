Body found inside a house in the East of Mérida, Yucatán

Personnel from the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the State Attorney General’s Office carried out investigations in a house in the San Antonio Kaua neighborhood, in Mérida, where the body of a senior citizen was found.
Mérida, Yuc., March 16, 2022.- Residents of an apartment building located on Calle 8-E between 15-I and 15-J found the body due to the foul smell comming out of the house.
Apparently the man had been dead for a few days.
What were the causes of death?
The police officers confirmed the finding and informed the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), an institution that was in charge of the proceedings at the scene.
So far no major characteristics of the deceased or the causes of death have been reported.
Another dead body was found in a nearby area: Colonia Nueva Kukulcán
On Tuesday, March 15th, a body was found in the Nueva Kukulcán neighborhood, not far from the San Antonio Kaua neighborhood.
In this case, the body corresponds to a male person dressed in light pants, a white shirt and a turquoise blue shirt.
The identity of the deceased has not been revealed, nor the cause of death.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
