Banxico predicts higher inflation in Mexico due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mexico central bank says Ukraine crisis could spur new inflation
MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) – Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday said pandemic shocks on inflation have been deeper and longer-lasting than expected, and the bank could not rule out new inflationary pressures caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The central bank forecast average inflation would hit 4.0% by the fourth quarter of 2022, while GDP would grow between 1.6% and 3.2% this year.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez, and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese for Reuters)
