    • Banxico predicts higher inflation in Mexico due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    By on March 2, 2022
    The national flag flutters atop the Bank of Mexico building in downtown Mexico City. PHOTO: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

    Mexico central bank says Ukraine crisis could spur new inflation

    MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) – Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday said pandemic shocks on inflation have been deeper and longer-lasting than expected, and the bank could not rule out new inflationary pressures caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

    The central bank forecast average inflation would hit 4.0% by the fourth quarter of 2022, while GDP would grow between 1.6% and 3.2% this year.

    (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez, and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese for Reuters)

