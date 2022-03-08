Bad Bunny makes his film debut alongside Brad Pitt

Months after starting his first stadium tour, which begins in August, Bad Bunny bets on acting and joins Brad Pitt in his next film. The reggaeton player has not only won the hearts of his fans with his music, but now he will do it on the big screen.

CA18.com.- Planning his film debut, Bad Bunny joins Bullet Train, the Oscar winner’s upcoming comedy. And it is that we could already see the trailer that shows us the bad rabbit in a battle to the death with Brad.

The plot shows us five murderers who go from Tokyo aboard the same train at maximum speed, heading for Morika. They all want to keep a briefcase, no matter what they have to do or who has to fall to get it.

The film is shown as a very colorful dramatic comedy, taking place almost entirely on the train at full speed. It is directed by David Leitch, based on the book Maria Beetle by Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka.

Brad and Bad Bunny will perform alongside Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joe King, Logan Lerman, Michael Sannon, Masi Oka and Zazie Beetz. Its premiere is scheduled for July 15.

This appearance is the first on a large scale of the musician, although on other occasions it has taken place on the big screen. He previously appeared in F9: The Fast Saga, where he made a cameo appearance as well as composing a song for the film.

Added to this is her experience with her character Arturo ‘Kitty Páez’ in the series Narcos: México. It is in the third chapter of the third season where we were able to witness the acting talent of the reggaeton player and now we are fans of him.

