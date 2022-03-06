  • Columns,
    • BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-OWL BE SEEING YOU: BURROWING OWL

    By on March 6, 2022

    BURROWING OWL, Athene cunicularia, “Tecolote Llanero” (Spanish)

    Time for some light heartedness and whimsy! I chose the expressive Burrowing Owl, a tiny ten-inch wonder that digs and lives in sandy burrows. Locals in the peninsula may think it is the Ferruginous Pygmy-Owl, but it isn’t.

    With less than five reports of this occasional visitor to the Yucatan, it does live in nearby Cape Coral, Florida where I photographed them.

    So give a little smile!

    I see a flying sorcerer!

    Aren’t you sweet! Why thank you

    It tickles my tongue

    I know who you are and what you did

    Elvis, Harry Styles, and  Charlie Puth copied my hairstyle

    I wonder if Nair would work…

    It’s a dirty job

    Monday Morning Yawn

    Oh no, she didn’t!

    Whee

    Hey Sonny when you get my age you lose your teeth

    Tee hee hee

    Kiss Kissy Kisses!

    Stop! I can’t take any more!

    LET NATURE SMILE UPON YOU!

    REFERENCES: Sal a Pajarear Yucatán

    Correspondence: thanks to Barbara MacKinnon for a faster-than-light response

    https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Burrowing_Owl/id

    https://birdsoftheworld.org/bow/species/burowl/cur/introduction

    Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

    Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com  All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo

