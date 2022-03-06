BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-OWL BE SEEING YOU: BURROWING OWL

BURROWING OWL, Athene cunicularia, “Tecolote Llanero” (Spanish)
Time for some light heartedness and whimsy! I chose the expressive Burrowing Owl, a tiny ten-inch wonder that digs and lives in sandy burrows. Locals in the peninsula may think it is the Ferruginous Pygmy-Owl, but it isn’t.
With less than five reports of this occasional visitor to the Yucatan, it does live in nearby Cape Coral, Florida where I photographed them.
So give a little smile!
I see a flying sorcerer!
Aren’t you sweet! Why thank you
It tickles my tongue
I know who you are and what you did
Elvis, Harry Styles, and Charlie Puth copied my hairstyle
I wonder if Nair would work…
It’s a dirty job
Monday Morning Yawn
Oh no, she didn’t!
Whee
Hey Sonny when you get my age you lose your teeth
Tee hee hee
Kiss Kissy Kisses!
Stop! I can’t take any more!
LET NATURE SMILE UPON YOU!
REFERENCES: Sal a Pajarear Yucatán
Correspondence: thanks to Barbara MacKinnon for a faster-than-light response
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Burrowing_Owl/id
https://birdsoftheworld.org/bow/species/burowl/cur/introduction
Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.
Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First Mexican Food Museum Opens in LA
In Los Angeles, you can easily try.
-
The 5 most exotic Mexican foods. Do you dare to try them?
Satisfying the stomach is something simple….
-
Yucatan: the day it declared its Independence from Mexico
On October 1, 1841, the Lower.
-
Flying from Santa Lucia airport? These will be the costs of transportation.
These are the approximate costs of.
-
Russia congratulates Mexico for refusing to impose sanctions.
“Russia views ‘with satisfaction’ that Mexico.
-
4T and AMLO’s government failed to provide LP gas at affordable prices.
The increase in the cost of.
-
Five scenarios for Ukraine after the war
According to Western government sources and.
-
An intense 2022 hurricane season is coming to Yucatán.
The presence of a major hurricane,.
-
La Plancha’s land to become a public park
Vila and AMLO agree that land.
-
March 4: International HPV Awareness Day
The International HPV Awareness Campaign is.
Leave a Comment