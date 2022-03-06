BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-OWL BE SEEING YOU: BURROWING OWL

BURROWING OWL, Athene cunicularia, “Tecolote Llanero” (Spanish)

Time for some light heartedness and whimsy! I chose the expressive Burrowing Owl, a tiny ten-inch wonder that digs and lives in sandy burrows. Locals in the peninsula may think it is the Ferruginous Pygmy-Owl, but it isn’t.

With less than five reports of this occasional visitor to the Yucatan, it does live in nearby Cape Coral, Florida where I photographed them.

So give a little smile!

I see a flying sorcerer!

Aren’t you sweet! Why thank you

It tickles my tongue

I know who you are and what you did

Elvis, Harry Styles, and Charlie Puth copied my hairstyle

I wonder if Nair would work…

It’s a dirty job

Monday Morning Yawn

Oh no, she didn’t!

Whee

Hey Sonny when you get my age you lose your teeth

Tee hee hee

Kiss Kissy Kisses!

Stop! I can’t take any more!

LET NATURE SMILE UPON YOU!

REFERENCES: Sal a Pajarear Yucatán

Correspondence: thanks to Barbara MacKinnon for a faster-than-light response

https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Burrowing_Owl/id

https://birdsoftheworld.org/bow/species/burowl/cur/introduction

Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.

Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo

