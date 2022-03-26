Authorities report excessive amounts of sargassum on the coast of Quintana Roo

The Secretariat of Ecology and Environment stated that the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean present an amount of 18,905 tons of algae.

(El Economista).- The beaches of the Mexican Caribbean present an estimated amount of 18,905 tons of sargassum, according to estimates by the Secretariat of Ecology and Environment of the government of Quintana Roo.

The agency reports that the alert level for the estimation of arrivals in the Mexican Caribbean is located in category 6, which corresponds to the denomination of very high, according to which some beaches could accumulate mounds of 50 to 70 cm in height in less than 24 hours, according to the traffic light and the criteria of the Scale for estimating sargassum runoff on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean, developed by the Oceanographic Institute.

They add that the system of local currents, which favors a greater displacement of sargassum towards the coast, is reinforced by strong winds from the southeast in the next few hours, however, a change in the direction of the wind, expected from Friday, March 25th, winds from the north, followed by a decrease in their intensity, will cause a different temporal dynamic, in which strong currents heading north will be predominant.

“Because of the foregoing, it is expected that during the next few hours, high to very high amounts of sargassum will continue to land on the coast of Quintana Roo, covering the vicinity from Xcalak to Cancun, as well as the east coast of the island of Cozumel, that is, practically on the entire coast of the state.

On the other hand, the Sargassum Monitoring Network reports that the algae currently has an excessive presence on at least 22 beaches on the Quintana Roo coast.

From north to south, the beaches with a red traffic light presence are: Riviera Cancún, Moon Palace, Royalton Riviera, Bahía Petempich, Puerto Morelos Centro, Punta Brava, Punta Esmeralda, Mamitas, El Recodo, Fundadores, Playacar Ferry, Playacar Hotel Zone, Puerto Aventuras, Xpu Ha, Akumal, Bahía Príncipe, Xcacel-Xcacelito, Tulum Ruinas, Tulum North Zone, Punta Piedra, Tulum South Hotel Zone and Mayan Arch.

The beaches with abundant presence are: Las Perlas, Gaviota Azul, Cha Mol, Marlín, Ballenas, Delfines, Nizuc, Playa del Secreto, Valentín, Vidanta, Paraíso, Maroma, Punta Bete, Xcalacoco, Barceló Maya, Kantenah, Bahía Solimán and Tankah. , as well as Punta Molas, Xhanan, Playa Bonita, Mezcalitos, Chen Río, San Martín, Playa Bush, Playa Encantada and Punta Celerain in Cozumel.

In total, the Sargassum Monitoring Network reports for this March 24 22 beaches with the excessive presence of algae, 23 with abundant presence, eight with moderate presence, and 14 with moderate presence.

Despite the above, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, announced that the sargacera barriers will be placed on the Quintana Roo coast only until April since that is how it is in the calendar corresponding to the strategy against the arrival of the algae. coordinated by the Secretary of the Navy.

