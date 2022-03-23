Mexican artists unite against the Maya Train #Selvamedeltren

Mexican artists unite against the Maya Train: Eugenio Derbez, Kate del Castillo, Omar Chaparro, Bárbara Mori, Rubén Albarrán, Natalia Lafourcade, Saúl Hernández and Ana Claudia Talancón, among others; joined the “#selvamedeltren” campaign against the recent change of route in the construction of the Maya Train, which would destroy the world’s largest underground river system and with it flora and fauna.

(Sipse).- On Tuesday, March 22, as part of the World Water Day, a citizen awareness campaign was launched in which ecological and environmental activists participate, concerned that a month ago, kilometers of rainforest were cut down without explanation, as part of the section 5 of the Maya Train (which runs from Tulum to Cancun), without presumably consulting with the people and without the respective environmental studies impact studies.

The underground system of rivers is very fragile, and it allows the vegetation and the animals of the region to survive by drinking its water.

“The Maya Train is destroying the jungle, our natural heritage,” says Derbez in a video featuring the voices of all the participants.

“We are taking away thousands of native species from their home, taking away our own home,” adds Lafourcade.

“We are not their adversaries, we are Mexicans and we want life for all of us,” Albarrán stresses.

Among other phrases that the participants say, the authorities are asked that if the train is something urgent, they have to do it well.

“President: listen to the proposals of the experts in sustainable development”, says Paola Núñez.

“We are against the fact that the Maya Train has to go through a protected area,” says Saúl Hernández, the singer of Caifanes.

More celebrities join the campaign against the Maya Train

The actresses and actors Gretell Valdés, Ofelia Medina, Luis Ernesto Franco, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Andrés Almeida, Azela Robinson, Jero Medina, Fabiola Campomanes, Damayanti Quintanar and Arap Bethke also appear in the video that will soon be posted on social networks.

Michael Ronda, Michelle Renaud, Antonio Gaona, Rocío Verdejo, Stephanie Sigman, and Aislinn Derbez, as well as the director Fernando Rovzar, are others who support this campaign to which more and more people have joined.

During the presentation, videos of underground rivers with columns invading the water, already contaminated with fecal matter, and the effects caused by the vibration of construction work were shown.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments