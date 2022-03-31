Are you passionate about chess? Sign up for the open tournament CEMA 2022

This an open invitation for the general public passionate about chess to register for the first CEMA 2022 open tournament, which will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, at the CEMA school located on Calle 27 with 150 in the San Miguel neighborhood.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 30, 2022.- Endorsed by the Yucatan State Chess Players Association, the organizers explained that the first will be played in two categories; Free and Under-12 (born in 2010 and below).

Registration will remain open until half an hour before the start of the first round.

Likewise, for those interested in participating, the cost of registration is 100 pesos, which can be done by deposit or transfer to the Santander bank card number: 5579 0701 1519 1366 or in cash on the day of the event (if you make the transfer important to send your proof of payment via WhatsApp 👇)

For more information contact WhatsApp: 9991-64-83-60

