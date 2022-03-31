April 2: World Autism Awareness Day will be commemorated in Yucatán

Within the framework of World Autism Awareness Day, which is commemorated on April 2, this weekend there will be a walk, a race and a festival to raise awareness among the population about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) .

(TYT).- The director of the Yucatecan Association for the fight against Autism and other Developmental Disorders (Ayuda), Jaqueline Vázquez Lara, reported that for eight years they have been carrying out different activities to join the commemoration of this special day, so next Saturday they will take a walk from the Remate del Paseo de Montejo to the Monument to the Fatherland.

She invited the general public to this tour that will be carried out with the participation of authorities from the Municipal DIF, who will illuminate the Monument in blue. Those who wish to participate in the activity are asked to come dressed in blue, as it is the color that refers to autism, and to arrive on time to start the walk at 6:00 p.m.

“We are going to meet at the Remate del Paseo de Montejo at six in the afternoon and from there we are going to walk towards the Monument to the Fatherland, where the illumination will be done, followed by a few words from the director of the DIF.

During the event, a 22-year-old girl will tell us about her experience of living in a society with this condition, and later we will do a challenge with her, a little dance and then they will be invited to the bike route,” she explained.

Regarding the race and the small festival, she explained that they will take place on Sunday, April 3rd, the race at six in the morning, and the party, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on the Bike-route in Paseo de Montejo.

Jaqueline Vázquez said that souvenirs will be available, such as t-shirts, stickers, bracelets, as well as food, desserts, among other items, and all the proceedings will go to continue supporting the children and young people that the association serves with assessments and therapies.

Greater awareness about autism in Yucatan

Regarding raising awareness among the population about autism, the director of Help highlighted that the awareness campaign has been progressing, since people are more empathetic and know more about the subject because a family member, friend, or acquaintance has ASD, in addition to the fact that several civil associations work on this matter.

“Yes, we have seen a change and a difference, from 26 years ago to the present, because people are becoming more aware of autism, they are being more aware and trying to be more empathetic; we are making progress in that sense, although we still need to do more, we do not have the ideal society, but we are on that path and more and more people want to join the cause,” the director of the Yucatecan Association for the fight against Autism and other Developmental Disorders (Ayuda), Jaqueline Vázquez Lara concluded.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral problems.

