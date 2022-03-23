Angel, the 5-year-old boy reported missing in Chetumal, was found safe and sound in Yucatán

After one day of searching, on March 22nd, the Investigative Police (PDI) attached to Chetumal, located safe and sound the minor named Ángel Manuel “N”, 5 years old, in a town in the state of Yucatan.

On Tuesday, family members, motor-deliverers, motorized police officers and friends organized search parties in the irregular neighborhood Mártires Antorchistas to locate Ángel Manuel Poot, five years old, who has been missing for three days.

