Angel, the 5-year-old boy reported missing in Chetumal, was found safe and sound in Yucatán

After one day of searching, on March 22nd, the Investigative Police (PDI) attached to Chetumal, located safe and sound the minor named Ángel Manuel “N”, 5 years old, in a town in the state of Yucatan.
During the early hours of Tuesday, March 22, the minor Ángel Manuel “N”, 5 years old, was located in a town in Yucatan, where he will be made available to the DIF authorities of that state to safeguard his physical integrity.
The authorities of the State Attorney General’s Office, through their twitter account, reported that agents of the PDI (Investigative Police) assigned to Chetumal, located the minor in the neighboring state of Yucatan.
“The #FGEQuintanaRoo confirms that -early Tuesday morning- personnel from the #PDI assigned to Chetumal, located the minor with initials A.M.P.G. in a town in the state of Yucatan. He will be handed over to the DIF”.
On Tuesday, family members, motor-deliverers, motorized police officers and friends organized search parties in the irregular neighborhood Mártires Antorchistas to locate Ángel Manuel Poot, five years old, who has been missing for three days.
