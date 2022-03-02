AMLO celebrates alleged 65% approval

Noting that the results of a new poll show he has an approval rating of 65%, President López Obrador claimed Monday that a scandal involving his oldest son did nothing to diminish his popularity.
Speaking at his regular news conference, López Obrador acknowledged there was a scandal because the wife of his son rented a luxurious home in Houston, although he didn’t mention that it was owned by a high-ranking executive of an oil sector firm that has lucrative contracts with the state oil company Pemex.
José Ramón López Beltrán last month denied any conflict of interest in relation to his family’s living arrangements in the United States.
The story about his son’s lavish living arrangements in Texas achieved nothing, president says
Although, many experts have doubts about the veracity of such poll.
