AMLO billboard in Merida: a flagrant electoral crime

A billboard was placed on Circuito Colonias in Mérida to request a vote in favor of AMLO’s permanence on the revocation of the mandate
In several of the main cities in the country, leaders of affiliated associations of the Morena party and of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, started to place billboards asking them to vote in favor of AMLO, and Merida was no exception.
The billboard with the huge face of president Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the photo was placed in Colonia San Damián, but most likely a number of billboards are going to start popping up throughout the city.
The fact this occurs when there is supposed to be an electoral silence decreed by the National Electoral Institute means that whoever paid for those billboards is committing a flagrant electoral crime.
Evidently, President López Obrador, and the Morena party demerit and do not abide by the decisions of the National Electoral Institute: INE, it is most likely that nothing will happen. That is to say, no authorities will remove the billboards or do anything about it.
The revocation of mandate (referendum) will take place on April 10 and is reduced to a question:
Does the voter want the president to stay to finish his term or leave office?
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Police operation leads to multiple arrests in Tulum
Seventeen people were arrested from the.
-
Footage of tourist kissing a whale in the Sea of Cortez goes viral (Watch Video)
A curious gray whale got close.
-
More than 500 tons of garbage were generated during the weekend in Progreso
More than 500 tons of garbage.
-
Navy Marathon is back in Progreso, Yucatan
After 2 years of not holding.
-
In resolution to support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, three Republicans vote “NO”
The House passed a resolution on.
-
A sensitive sample of the artistic wealth and sustainability of Mexico
From tangled mangrove forests to historic.
-
Mexican photographer collaborates with an ancient Yucatán community
THE WASHINGTON POST featured the story.
-
Mexican Court Urged to Rule for Indigenous Mayan Youth in Constitutional Challenge to Massive Industrial Hog Operation
Public Health Experts, Conservationists Present Evidence.
-
“Women who inspire” a campaign to empower them in Yucatan
Making the work of this sector.
-
Mauricio Vila meets with the Minister of the Interior and other PAN governors
Mexico City, March 2, 2022.- Governor.
Leave a Comment