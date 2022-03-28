AMLO assures that the Maya Train will lead to development, not destruction

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, pointed out that the Yucatan peninsula, except Cancun and part of the Riviera Maya, has been abandoned for years, so the Maya Train will bring development to the region.
“I grew up in a small town, I grew up in the countryside; I know what trees are, I love trees, I learned to protect the flora, the fauna ever since I was a kid. We are not destroyers, do not confuse us”, he stated this Friday, March 25th from Cuernavaca, Morelos.
Regarding the media campaign against the Maya Train, he said that 200,000 hectares of trees are being planted and work is being done on the area known as Riviera Maya to rehabilitate three natural parks.
Likewise, he reproached artists, scientists, and celebrities who participated in the series of videos, accusing them that the project would irreversibly damage the ecosystem since they did not file a single complaint in the previous six-year terms.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
