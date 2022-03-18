AMLO announces helicopter transfer service from CDMX Polanco neighborhood to the AIFA

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that to get to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), built at the former Santa Lucía Military Air Base, in Zumpango, State of Mexico, there will be a helicopter air taxi service (for those who can afford it).

(Excelsior).- Lopez Obrador stated that in cities like New York, London, Madrid the airports are distant from the center of the city.

The president took the opportunity to announce that there will be an air taxi transfer service “for those who have the resources; people will be able to get from Polanco to the AIFA by helicopter”, these are private concessions.

About the helicopters that are air taxis, these will have an exclusive area of ​​ascent and descent. There are three companies that will work on air taxis, there are two helicopters per company and one of them will carry out the dispatch and operation of helicopter flights, explained General Luis Crescencio Sandoval.

“The movement of the helicopters will not interfere with the operation of the airport, they will be able to arrive and leave at any time,” AMLO oncluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments