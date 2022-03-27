AMLO addresses the “warning” from the US about Russian spies in Mexico

“Mexico is not a colony of Russia, China or the United States”, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, declared on Friday, March 25th
This statement was made by Lopez Obrador after Glen VanHerck, head of the US Northern Command, stated that Mexico is the nation with the most Russian spies in the world.
“We have to send them telegrams, warning them that Mexico is not a colony of any foreign country, that Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign country. That we are not a colony of Russia, or China, or the United States,” he said.
He said he had no information on the subject, but that Mexico will allow entry to foreigners who want to carry out “legal activities.”
