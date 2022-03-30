American actor John Stamos reveals Taylor Hawkins’s last message to him

John Phillip Stamos is an American actor and musician. He first gained recognition for his contract role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC television soap opera General Hospital, for which he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

John Stamos is now looking back at one of his final conversations with Taylor Hawkins.

After news of the Foo Fighters star’s death emerged over the weekend, the Full House actor took to Twitter to share a message he’d recently received from the drummer. “This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s–t together before we die,'” Stamos tweeted on March 26. “Wise words from my friend- put that s–t together! I’m so f–king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

Stamos, who also lost his friend and co-star Bob Saget in January, later shared a throwback video of Hawkins in which the late musician pretended to be upset with the TV star for getting a Geico commercial in which Stamos flipped a knitting needle like a drumstick.

“Stamos is a good buddy of mine. He’s a good guy. I really like him a lot. He’s a great drummer and he’s just a great dude, all that stuff,” Hawkins said in the old clip. “But I’m a little upset with him actually, I gotta be honest with you because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial….Originally that was mine but they decided to go with Stamos ‘cause he’s better looking. But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos….It goes me, Tommy Lee, Stamos.”

And Stamos didn’t argue. “Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal!” he wrote on Instagram alongside the footage. #GoneWayTooF–kingSoon.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hawkins died in a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of Colombia’s Bogotá, on March 25. According to the District Secretary of Health, an ambulance was sent to the hotel in response to a call about a patient with chest pain. Upon arrival, the organization continued, a health professional attempted to resuscitate the musician but there was no response and he was declared dead at the scene. According to Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, an investigation into Hawkins’ death has been launched.

