Amber Alert activated in Yucatan, a 4-year-old boy is reported missing

Through its social media, the Yucatan Attorney General’s Office announced that an Amber Alert was activated to find the whereabouts of Ezra Iván Alpuche Ávila, 4 years old.
(SSP) Mérida, Yucatán.- According to the publication, the minor was last seen on March 26th in the San José Tecoh II neighborhood, in southern Mérida.
It was reported that Ezra Iván Alpuche Ávila disappeared along with his mother, Mrs. Alejandra del Pilar Couoh, and there is no news of their whereabouts up to this day.
The day the minor was last seen, he was wearing gray jeans, a long-sleeved polo shirt with blue and white stripes, as well as a military-style jacket and white tennis shoes with colored soles and a green backpack with a print. of dinosaurs
As particular signs, the minor has Cutaneous Becegeitis in the armpit on the right side.
Ezra Iván has straight, short, brown hair; light brown eyes, he is 1.03 meters tall and weighs 16 kilos.
If you have seen the minor or know where he can be located, do not hesitate to notify the authorities at the following numbers: 800 00 26 237, 9999 303288 direct and 9999 303250 with extension 41164.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
