Ahimara Suarez Ramírez is named new president of AMIT Yucatán

Ahimara Nahaivi Suarez Ramírez was elected as the new president of the Mexican Association of the Tourism Industry (AMIT) Yucatán, for the period 2022-2024.
(La Jornada Maya) MÉRIDA, Yuc., March 09, 2022.-The business group indicated that the businesswoman, with a degree in International Trade and Customs, currently serves as general director of the Maya Tourist Magazine and CEO of the 8D marketing, advertising and public relations agency.
The new board of directors that she will preside over will take office next Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Affiliated businessmen of AMIT Yucatán unanimously elected Suarez Ramírez as their president, in accordance with their assembly and the participation of affiliated partners from different municipalities of the state that are part of this Association: Mérida, Progreso, Tekit, Tekax, Oxkutzcab, Sisal, Celestún, Homun, giving her their trust as the new leader of this Tourist Business Association.
Within the objectives of the 2022 work plan of the new leader AMIT YUCATAN, is the strengthening, development and innovation in digitalization of its affiliates, institutional communication and marketing training for the commercialization of its products.
At the same time, the Mexican Association of the Yucatan Tourism Industry will continue to support the tourism business level in the different work groups in which it participates, and in the same way, with the dependencies of the 3 levels of government.
