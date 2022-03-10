After two years of closure, the Palace of Music Museum finally reopens

Next April, the Music Palace Museum will reopen its doors, after being closed for two years, informed its general director, Maleck Abdala Hadad.

(Sipse) Merida Yucatan. – He specified that since last January 15 they have been working at a forced pace to attend to all the necessary requirements to receive visitors, which includes maintenance of digital equipment, cleaning and painting details, among other aspects.

He indicated that, due to the current sanitary conditions, the change in the epidemiological traffic light and the advancement of vaccination campaigns, a program can be developed to receive visitors under strict helah protocols, and guarantee their safety.

“We are finishing the last adaptations of the museum, we hope to open it the first or second week of April, we are at a forced march giving it maintenance, sanding, painting and getting everything ready,” said the director.

“We think that access will be allowed with a guided tour by groups so that we can disinfect the whole place between groups, because touch is an important part of this museum ,” he explained, detailing that tests have already been carried out on equipment, screens and projectors.

Abdala Hadad recalled that even though the space located on the corner of 58th and 59th streets, was kept closed for 24 months, the staff did not stop maintaining the property, to avoid major damage, so it can be reopened in a matter of weeks.

Regarding access fees, he said that foreign visitors will pay 200 pesos, while nationals, locals, vulnerable groups, children, students and teachers pay 100, 50 and 25 pesos, respectively.

He stressed that tests will be carried out with groups at the same time, one in each room to rotate them, and there will be time for the disinfection of all spaces, in order to guarantee that there are no risks of contagion since all the devices are interactive and tactile.

Finally, he stated that along with the museum, it is also expected to reactivate face-to-face classes for children, such as guitar and other instruments, for which they are detailing the schedules and spaces with the teachers and students.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







