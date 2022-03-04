Activists protest as Train Maya construction works literally devastate protected areas in Quintana Roo

The indiscriminate deforestation in the northwestern area of ​​the city of Playa del Carmen to make way for the Maya Train continues despite environmentalist and activist groups calling for it to be stopped; kilometers of rainforest have been literally devastated.

(SIPSE).- The workers of Grupo México Acciona, in charge of the works, appeared at the intersection of the Playa del Carmen-El Tintal highway, that is, at the closest point of the municipal seat urban area, where the Palma residential complex, Turquesa, and Villas del Sol are located.

This is the work on section 5 of the federal project, construction that began last weekend at the access to the landfill, in the western end of Playa del Carmen, so from that point, to the highway junction, the bulldozers have cleared at least two kilometers of mangrove forest, a natural habitat that is supposed to be protected.

The workers stated that they first carry out topographic surveys and then the removal of vegetation with machetes and heavy machinery.

Playa del Carmen residents could witness how the construction workers cut down the lush vegetation between the Palma Turquesa residential complex and the Saas Tun Ha wastewater treatment plant, on the north side of the highway junction.

In addition, construction works are also starting on the south side of the road that goes to Mérida.

The foregoing occurs in the midst of the petition to stop the logging, by 24 civil organizations that have signed a document addressed to the Government of Mexico, specifically to president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But of course, no response has been obtained.

It is expected that in the following days the line of devastation will definitely connect Villas del Sol and cross the whole municipality of Solidaridad from North to South, which is part of section 5 of the Maya Train Project, which is expected to be about 120 kilometers long.

