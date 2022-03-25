A man who tried to steal a car ended up being shot to death in Jalisco

A subject tried to violently steal a vehicle in the Arcos de Zalatitán neighborhood of the municipality of Tonalá, Jalisco, but the victim was armed too and shot him.

(El Heraldo).- The alleged assailant lost his life, and two people got injured. According to reports, the driver of the car was also shot and an unrelated pedestrian was also injured. Although it seems clear that everything was an attempted robbery, the authorities mentioned that they will conduct an investigation.

In addition, unofficial sources mentioned that the police found the body of the alleged criminal partially lying in the back seat. It has transpired that there were actually three individuals who tried to take the car, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities. The other two suspects had escaped on a motorcycle and so far no arrests have been reported in relation to this incident.

#Preliminar Tras intentar robar un vehículo sobre el cruce de las calles San Pablo y San Carlos de la colonia Arcos de Zalatitán, en Tonalá, un presunto ladrón fue asesinado. Trasciende que dos de sus cómplices lograron huir de la escena. En breve más información al respecto pic.twitter.com/TYXIPRSHqV — Guardia Nocturna (@GNocturnaMX) March 24, 2022



According to figures offered by the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) at the end of 2021, in the last 6 years, 471,116 vehicles have been reported stolen, of which only 196,496 were recovered. He also detailed that seven out of 10 stolen units occur in six states of the country: the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Puebla and Veracruz.

