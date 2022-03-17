A fire breaks up at a roasted chicken business in Kanasín, Yucatán

Locals with fire extinguishers and with the support of the State Police, managed to prevent a fire from spreading in downtown Kanasín.

(YA).- The fire occurred in a establisment dedicated to the sale of roast chicken located on the corner of Calle 21 and Calle 18, near the Municipal Palace, after the gas tank valve broke.

When huge flames started to come out of the premises, residents and policemen with fire extinguishers, tried to put out the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the site minutes later, and put an end to the fire.

It was learned that there were people staning in line to buy roasted chicken when the strong fire occurred, and not all of them could run away on time.

A woman and a minor suffered third-degree burns and were assessed by paramedics from the Kanasín Municipal Police. Fortunately, they are both reported stable.

Kanasin is located 6.4 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of downtown Mérida

