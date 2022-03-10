A couple that fled bombs in Kyiv now fear violence in Michoacán

A couple evacuated from Ukraine by the Mexican government said that Mexico isn’t an option as a place to settle due to concerns about violence.

Omar Aviña, 32, from Jacona, Michoacán, and his Ukrainian fiancée, Iryna Volkova, 26, were in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began. They spent the first night in Iryna’s apartment, but when the windows were shaken by explosions, they sought refuge in the subway, where they stayed for six days.

“We feared for our lives. You could hear the planes flying low and the surrounding explosions, and everything was shaking — the ground, the windows. We heard … the sirens, which are still stuck in my mind,” Aviña said.







Comments

comments