A couple that fled bombs in Kyiv now fear violence in Michoacán

A couple evacuated from Ukraine by the Mexican government said that Mexico isn’t an option as a place to settle due to concerns about violence.
Omar Aviña, 32, from Jacona, Michoacán, and his Ukrainian fiancée, Iryna Volkova, 26, were in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began. They spent the first night in Iryna’s apartment, but when the windows were shaken by explosions, they sought refuge in the subway, where they stayed for six days.
“We feared for our lives. You could hear the planes flying low and the surrounding explosions, and everything was shaking — the ground, the windows. We heard … the sirens, which are still stuck in my mind,” Aviña said.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ahimara Suarez Ramírez is named new president of AMIT Yucatán
Ahimara Nahaivi Suarez Ramírez was elected.
-
Thousands of Yucatecan women protest against sexist injustice and gender inequality
With the aim of commemorating 8M,.
-
Four-year-old girl among the 2 fatalities left by Covid in the last 24 hours
A girl just 4 years old.
-
Public Security officers detained 6 Colombians for robbery with violence in Mérida
Six individuals who last Friday committed.
-
Renan Barrera announces the new electric carriage service will begin in Mérida in two weeks
In two weeks, the electric carriage.
-
Satellite images show activity at North Korean nuclear site
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Commercial.
-
IMSS Yucatan reaffirms its commitment to women’s health
All IMSS units and hospitals have.
-
Four Volaris flights were delayed today at the Merida International Airport
The Mérida International Airport has scheduled.
-
13 businesses and one private party shut down in Merida
A total of 13 establishments, including.
-
Man accused of homicide extradited to Yucatan
The government of the United States.
Leave a Comment