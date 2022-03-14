81 people convicted for different crimes are executed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday that the kingdom had carried out a mass execution of 81 people, The Hill reports.
(THE HILL).- According to The Hill and NPR, those executed — a group comprising 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis, and one Syrian — had been convicted of terrorism, murder, kidnapping, torture, rape, and weapons smuggling. Some were reportedly associated with al Qaeda, the Islamic State, and Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. It was the largest known mass execution in the country’s modern history.
NPR notes that while Saudi state media did not specify how the prisoners were executed, “death-row inmates” in Saudi Arabia “typically are beheaded” publicly. Reuters reports that since 2013, some Saudi executions have been carried out by firing squad.
Between 2015 and 2019, the kingdom averaged over 150 executions per year. In the same time period, the United States — which has almost ten times the population of Saudi Arabia — averaged less than 25 per year.
The kingdom carried out 27 executions in 2020, with the large drop-off due mostly to a moratorium on death sentences for drug crimes, and 67 in 2021, according to ABC News and the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights. Saturday’s mass execution killed more people in one day than were executed in either of the previous two years.
Axios reported last week that U.S. officials, having cut off the supply of Russian oil to the U.S., are considering a trip to Saudi Arabia to persuade its rulers to increase oil production. President Biden previously promised to turn the kingdom into a “pariah” due to its human rights violations, especially the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two teenagers had to be rescued at Progreso’s “Muelle de Chocolate”
Municipal and state police officers and.
-
Canaive Yucatán celebrates Guayabera Day
Canaive announced a series of activities.
-
New Mérida-Guatemala air route will have a frequency of three flights per week
In order to consolidate the recovery.
-
Mexican Airline sends dog to another destination by mistake
What a bitter experience for Jorge.
-
The Sanders/Cornelio conflict. The story behind a confrontation.
In recent years Yucatan has become.
-
Over one hundred Haitians land on the Florida coast and gather in the yard of a beach house
For the second time in two.
-
36 scheduled flights this Friday of Lent at Mérida Yucatán Airport
The activity began at the Mérida.
-
Free veterinary services, talks, conferences, and adoption at Mérida Animal Health Fair
If you have pets that require.
-
Construction worker accidentally dies in AMLO’s AIFA airport interconnection works
After the fall of the beam,.
-
The city council of Mérida promotes strategies for economic reactivation with new investments
“The economic reactivation of the Municipality.
Leave a Comment