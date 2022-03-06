6 bikers killed, 88 sent to a health trauma center during Daytona Bike Week 2022 in Florida

Bike Week 2022 ended with six bikers killed in Volusia and St. Johns counties and another 88 seriously injured and taken to the trauma center at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, a hospital spokesman said on Tuesday, March 15th.

Overall, Halifax Health attended to 163 trauma patients during Bike Week, but 75 of those resulting from incidents other than motorcycle accidents, said John Guthrie, Halifax Health spokesman.

Bike Week this year ran March 4-13.

More Bike Week 2022 news:

In 2021, eight bikers were killed during Bike Week, making it a “record-breaking week, unfortunately,” Guthrie said at the time. Another 91 bikers suffered traumatic injuries during that event.

The number of fatalities this year matched 2020 numbers when six bikers lost their lives.

Weather played a role

Guthrie said the weather at the beginning of the event played a role in the number of injuries.

“People were really more active this year because of the beautiful weather, so we would have had traumas anyway,” Guthrie said. “But the 88 motorcycle trauma calls added to it.”

Most of the bikers brought to the trauma unit, 43, were from out of state, according to Halifax Health.

Volusia County riders accounted for 24 of those injured.

No bikers died at the hospital this year, Guthrie said.

New Smyrna Beach man killed in motorcycle crash in Daytona Beach

FHP worked 28 crashes in Volusia County

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes, that agency worked 28 motorcycle crashes in Volusia County. Of those, two resulted in fatalities where 3 people were killed, Montes said.

Figures released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday were preliminary and could possibly change when the agency is finished compiling data, Montes said.

FHP worked the first two fatalities for Bike Week on March 5. A car driven by an Orlando man drifted into the wrong lane on West New York and Eau Claire avenues near DeLand.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments