40 new businesses open every month in Playa del Carmen

Mostly grocery and fruit/vegetable stores.

(TYT).- The economic recovery in Playa del Carmen can be confirmed with the opening of 40 businesses monthly, contrary to the start of the pandemic when they barely reached five a month.

Octavio Sol Albores, president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Sevitur), said that it is mainly the opening of grocery stores and the sale of fruits or vegetables. He added that the above occurs despite the rise in the cost of the basic products.

“ The activation has been faster than in any other destination, not only in Mexico, but in Latin America, because in tourism destinations like Playa they are currently opening more than 40 to 50 businesses per month, that is why we are returning to 80% of the opening rates that we had before the pandemic,” Sol Albores mentioned.

He commented that the economic recovery that crystallizes with the creation of more businesses, is also thanks to the good tourist occupation because economic activity gives rise to the creation of jobs, and therefore, people have economic solvency for the consumption of products.

Likewise, said the interviewee, they have had to adapt to the demands of the new health reality and invest in cleaning products to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

With the arrival of the Easter holiday season and the continuity of the green epidemiological traffic light, they hope that the economic recovery will be even greater, and that will ensure job creation in Playa del Carmen.

