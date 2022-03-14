36 scheduled flights this Friday of Lent at Mérida Yucatán Airport

The activity began at the Mérida International Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” very early, which, unlike other days, was carried out without any delay in the morning flights of this second Friday of Lent.

(Por Esto).- According to official information, the air terminal has 36 air operations scheduled for today, all operating at their usual schedules without delays.

Of the total scheduled flights, 10 are from the Mérida-CDMX route, 8 from the Aeroméxico airline, 5 from Volaris, and 2 from Viva Aerobus. The other destinations are: Houston, Monterrey, Tijuana, Miami, Cancun, Villahermosa and Havana.

Talking about arrival flights, 9 come from Mexico City and the rest from Monterrey, Oaxaca, Villahermosa, Miami and Havana. By the way, the first flight to arrive did so 14 minutes early.

The two overnight flights of Aeroméxico dispatched in their usual schedules at 6:00 and 7:00.

