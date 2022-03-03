3 high-end cruise ships arrive in Progreso, and the port is expecting more arrivals

The port of Progreso has become one of the most important destinations in the State of Yucatan, which is why there are more and more international visitors who seek to discover the new attractions that the municipality has to offer, proof of this has been the arrivals that have arrived in the last few months.
(TYT).- Progreso, Yucatán, March 28, 2022.- Progreso port authorities reported that on Tuesday and Thursday of last week the port received the Carnival Valor Cruise from Cozumel and bound for New Orleans at 7:34 a.m. and the Adventure of the Seas at 5:38 a.m., respectively. while on the weekend the entry of the Seven Seas Mariner from Galveston and bound for Cozumel was recorded at 6:43 a.m.
It should be noted that before the arrival of the ocean liners, the Progreso City Council continues to work on health prevention measures and monitoring of security protocols, this is part of the prevention strategies and guarantees the protection of visitors from COVID-19 risk of contagion.
On Tuesday, March 29th, the Carnival Glory entered the port around 5:40 a.m., also coming from the island of Cozumel, and on Thursday, March 31st the Carnival Ecstasy is expected to arrive in Progreso at 5:30 a.m.
Carnival Cruises is turning 50 years old this year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
