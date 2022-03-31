2022: Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy, culinary and tourist attractions

On a working tour of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented the strategy, whose objective is to attract a greater number of visitors and an important economic benefit, to continue with the transformation and improvement of this sector in the state.

Guadalajara, Jalisco, March 29, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal continues to promote Yucatan as an attractive destination, with the 2022 program, Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy, through which it seeks to publicize the culinary attractions of the state and attract a greater number of visitors and an important economic benefit, in order to continue with the transformation and improvement of this sector.

Vila Dosal stressed that Jalisco and Yucatan share common characteristics, with a great cultural heritage, and recalled that both territories are gastronomic references in the country, and the world.

As part of the activities in the capital of Jalisco, Governor Vila Dosal met with the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, and together they addressed issues concerning economic recovery, tourism, as well as the work carried out together and in each of the states to overcome today’s challenges.

Similarly, Vila Dosal held a meeting with Jalisco businessmen to showcase the competitive advantages offered by Yucatan with the aim of attracting more and new investments that translate into greater sources of work for the Yucatecans.

“I want to thank the Government of Jalisco for the opportunity, as well as Governor Enrique Alfaro, with whom we have worked closely at the Tianguis Turístico 2021, signing this tourism cooperation agreement between Yucatán and Jalisco, which means the opportunity to work with a state that is so beautiful, diverse and, above all, so culturally rich,” he stated

In this sense, the General Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of that city, Gustavo Staufert Buclon, highlighted that the Tianguis Turístico, held in Yucatán last year, was unforgettable and exposed the similarities that Guadalajara shares with Mérida, such as the cultural, architectural and gastronomic attractions both states have.

“We have to recognize Mérida as the capital of the southeast of the country; when one thinks of the Yucatan peninsula, one thinks of Mérida as the center, and which is our sister city,” said the Jalisco official.

Vila Dosal said: “We have come to present the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy, this 2022, where we are going to promote the great culinary variety of our state to publicize our customs and traditions, and invite people to visit Yucatan, with all the attractions we have, including its capital, a large colonial city”.

Similarly, the Governor thanked the authorities of Jalisco for all the attention and recalled that together they have worked in a coordinated manner. In this framework, he stressed that this scheme has the objective of promoting the flavors of local food, in order to boost tourism and increase the number of visitors.

“What we want is for them to get to know our gastronomy and fall in love with our Yucatecan culture; This campaign seeks to boost the tourism activity, one of the most affected sectors in all of Mexico, due to the pandemic,” he stated.

“Today, in Yucatan, the reality is that we are on the right track since we continue to promote and diversify our tourist offer. We are talking about the fact that the state has more than 387 kilometers of coastline; more than 3,000 cenotes; more than 300 haciendas; 2 archaeological zones, which are a World Heritage Site, Chichen Itza and Uxmal; 4 magical towns, which are Izamal, Valladolid, Sisal and Maní; We have remodeled 4 boardwalks, and there are many activities to be carried out” he stated.

Even, he continued, Yucatecan gastronomy has been awarded and recognized on several occasions: at the end of last year, the cochinita pibil was named the “Best dish in the world” by the Taste Atlas Awards, among more than 10,000 that competed; In 2019, culinary diversity allowed Mérida to win recognition as a Creative City, from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), for its great contribution worldwide.

For this reason, we Yucatecans are very fortunate to be able to count on this unique heritage, which has it all, and the Secretariat for Tourism Development (Sefotur), headed by Michelle Fridman Hirsch, created, in 2021, a campaign called “365 days in Yucatan ”, with which our visitors are offered an activity for each day of the year, he explained, and invited them to visit the Yucatán Travel page, where they will be able to find all of them perfectly cataloged, according to the tastes of each visitor.

This year, on July 18, World Sustainable Gastronomy Day, “365 flavors of Yucatan” will be launched, with a culinary experience for each day; without a doubt, it will be something that will allow us to show our culture and gastronomy, known for its variety and flavors, and as a result of this positioning, we find ourselves promoting our tourist attractions, continued the Governor.

He recalled that the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) awarded Maní the seal of “Best Sustainable Town” in The Best Tourism Villages; Also, Mérida is rated as the “Best Small City in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler magazine; It is located in the best places of the Best in Travel ranking, prepared by Lonely Planet, and Forbes Mexico cited our capital among the “10 best cities to visit in 2022”.

Based on this projection, we are hosting major national and international meetings: in 2019, we hosted the World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Winners, where we had the opportunity to have 30 recipients, and last year, for the first time In our history, we have hosted the Tianguis Turístico and the Smart City, which will repeat its site in June 2022.

To conclude, Vila Dosal reiterated his gratitude to the Government of Jalisco and the authorities who received them, and invited them to visit Yucatan, where they will not only see good things, but also feel the flavors and, above all, enjoy the most important thing we have. : the warmth of our people.

Within the framework of the tourism agreement between the two territories, he stressed that security in Yucatan is due to the good coordination of the 3 levels of government, which is why, since his administration, efforts have been focused on 2 aspects: providing the police with the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) with more technology, which includes security cameras, patrols, drones and a helicopter, among others.

“We have a program called Yucatán Seguro, with which we have gone from having 2,200 security cameras to 6,700; from 100 license plate reader arches to 219, among many other technological issues, and the second and most important thing is that we have worked to improve our human capital, and we are offering them something that may be unique in the entire country, which is to offer them a decent salary, access to health for them and their family”, he detailed.

In addition, this is the only state in the Republic that has its agents affiliated with the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), so that they can access a mortgage loan; On the other hand, to all the children of police officers who have been accepted to study at any public or private university, we are giving them a 100% scholarship for registration and tuition, in addition to 2,600 pesos every two months, for their food and transportation expenses. pointed out.

With this, the message is sent to said sector that, if they are honest and do their job well, they will have their basic needs met and, through their career, they have the possibility of transforming their lives and those of their families for the better. Thus, with the efforts of the population and joint work between authorities, Yucatan maintains its climate of peace.

We are the state with the lowest intentional homicide rate in the entire country, below 1% of the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, while the national rate is 21%; We are in second place with the fewest home robberies, second with the least extortion, first with the least looting, and the reality is that our issues are common law crime, with minimal issues, which we are working on and solving in a good way, he concluded.

