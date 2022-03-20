20-year-old Holbox restaurant demolished for dispossession

An established restaurant on the island of Holbox was demolished earlier this week by heavy machinery. Police from the town of Kantunilkín were part of the detail in overseeing the demolition of the 20-year-old establishment.
RMN.- Officials are reported to have arrived with a letter from the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) for the demolition. Restaurant owner Evelino Ávila Olivar, is reported as saying he had protection orders in place which were not respected by the police.
The Danero Street restaurant in the north part of the island was apparently demolished for dispossession.
