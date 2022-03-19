19-year-old injured after plaster detached outside ‘Del Sol’ store in downtown Merida

On Sunday, March 20th, at 4:56 p.m., the Municipal Police of Mérida took action from the detachment of the plaster from a marquee of a business located on the cornr of Calle 60 and 65, causing injuries to Mónica E.V.V. 19 years old, who was treated by paramedics and is reported stable.
Mérida, Yucatán, March 20, 2022.- Apparently, the teenager was under the roof that suddenly came off and fell on her.
The person in charge of the business reached an agreement with the affected party, committing to cover her medical expenses.
Monica E.V.V., 19 years old, was treated by paramedics, and later transferred to the Mérida Clinic for her medical attention.
In the same way, the agents of the Municipal Police proceeded to cordoned off the area to prevent any other person from being injured.
