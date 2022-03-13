13 businesses and one private party shut down in Merida

A total of 13 establishments, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and a clandestine party were shut down by State Government personnel during the weekend because they failed to comply with the corresponding sanitary protocols.

(SSP).- Personnel from the State Health (SSY), General Government (SGG), and Public Security (SSP) Secretariats, as well as from the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) carried out a surveillance operation in different businesses, where they found that the permitted capacity inside the premises was exceeded, in addition to failing to comply with other sanitary measures, so they proceeded to shut down the business and place the closure seals.

The establishments are the following: La Inolvidable, Bar Barra Nacional, Fantasy, Catrín, Emporio, Candys, Delirio Habanero, Tropicana, Luca Paseo de Montejo, Like Pensiones, Clásico Mangus, and Skaal in Prolongación Montejo.

Authorities informed that they shut down a clandestine private party, where substances such as Ayahuasca and Kambó were detected.

Those responsible could receive a fine of up to 180,000 pesos.

