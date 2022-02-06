Zacatecas is worst than a war zone, as 16 bodies were found in one single day

Hugs and no bullets still don’t work, much less telling the mothers of criminals to make them behave.
Nineteen people were executed in different actions at dawn on Saturday, Feb. 5th in different acts perpetrated by alleged members of organized crime, local authorities said.
The first of them occurred in the Pardillo Tercero community, between the municipalities of Calera and Fresnillo, where the bodies of ten people, wrapped in plastic and blankets, were abandoned on Benito Juárez street, right in the center of town.
In a simultaneous fact; but one hundred kilometers south of this town, in the community of Santa Helena, municipality of Pánfilo Natera, the bodies of six men were found, hanging by the neck from the posts of a railing.
Besides, in two different situations, two men were gunned down in the city of Guadalupe. Meanwhile, in the Azteca neighborhood of the city of Fresnillo, a woman was murdered.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Grouper ban increases its price in Mérida markets
The ban began on February 1.
-
SDS certifies 39 public education institutions as Sustainable Schools in Yucatan
The goal is for educational communities.
-
Yucatan and China sign agreement for development
Both governments agree to promote the.
-
UADY’s School of Medicine, among the best in Mexico
In the last four years, it.
-
Merida residents oppose gas pipeline construction
For the second time, residents of.
-
Green energy vehicle demand increases in Yucatan
After a difficult year due to.
-
Mobile school students in Mérida raise funds
They want to maintain the bus.
-
Yucatan, the first entity with accreditation in criminal justice for adolescents
There will be a registry of.
-
‘Nocturnal Biciruta’ Tonight in Paseo de Montejo Saturday, February 5th
The course covers from Calle 47th.
-
Rains are forecast for the weekend due to the arrival of cold front 28 in Yucatan
Said system would generate a moderate.
Leave a Comment