Zacatecas is worst than a war zone, as 16 bodies were found in one single day

Hugs and no bullets still don’t work, much less telling the mothers of criminals to make them behave.

Nineteen people were executed in different actions at dawn on Saturday, Feb. 5th in different acts perpetrated by alleged members of organized crime, local authorities said.

The first of them occurred in the Pardillo Tercero community, between the municipalities of Calera and Fresnillo, where the bodies of ten people, wrapped in plastic and blankets, were abandoned on Benito Juárez street, right in the center of town.

In a simultaneous fact; but one hundred kilometers south of this town, in the community of Santa Helena, municipality of Pánfilo Natera, the bodies of six men were found, hanging by the neck from the posts of a railing.

Besides, in two different situations, two men were gunned down in the city of Guadalupe. Meanwhile, in the Azteca neighborhood of the city of Fresnillo, a woman was murdered.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments