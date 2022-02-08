Yucatecan tourist activity rebounded during 2021

During 2021, the State received one million 361 thousand 957 overnight visitors, 74% more than those who arrived in 2020, indicates Sefotur

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – SEFOTUR).- Despite the impact on tourist activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic , during 2021 in Yucatán it received one million 361 thousand 957 overnight tourists, 74 percent more than those who arrived in 2020, but still without reaching the two million 45 thousand 123 visitors registered in 2019, the year before the arrival of the contingency.

Figures from the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur) revealed that during the past month of December 2021, they showed the best performance observed since the same month of 2019, before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the last month of last year, a total of 181,681 overnight tourists arrived in the State, mainly driven by the Christmas holiday season, which implied a slightly lower figure compared to the arrival of tourists registered in December 2019, when there were 182,337 visitors, well above what was observed in December 2020, with 86,529 people.

The 2021 hotel occupancy for Yucatan was 33.4 percent, 13.3 percent higher than 2020. During December 2021, the percentage stood at 53.7 percent, that is, it had an increase of 30.4 percentage points compared to the same month in 2020, when tourist activity was restricted due to the Covid-19 contingency. However, the foregoing implied a decrease of 2.8 percentage points with respect to the occupation registered during December 2019.

