Yucatecan Pride: “Yuca’s Hut” Restaurant will cook for a Super Bowl Party

Meet the restaurant that will offer Yucatecan food at a Super Bowl event
(MÉRIDA, YUC. – TYT).-A Yucatecan restaurant will be present at the Super Bowl 2022, as Yuca’s Hut , located in Los Angeles, California, will cook typical Yucatan dishes at a pre-party for this world sporting event.
This Monday, February 7th, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, highlighted this achievement of Yucatecan gastronomy and wrote on his social networks:
“I’m telling you about Socorro Herrera, and her daughters Dora and Margarita, originally from our state, they own the Yuca’s Hut restaurant, located in Los Angeles, California and that will cook typical Yucatan dishes at a party prior to one of the biggest sporting events. important in the world. These are the news that motivate us and fill us with pride. Congratulations and all the success to Yuca’s Hut”, said the mayor.
History of Yuca’s Hut
According to the official website for this restaurant, it was started by “Mamá” Socorro and Jaime Herrera at an outdoor shoe-shine station, where it became known for its Yucatan-style cuisine.
The owners began making burgers, hot dogs, fries, and steak sandwiches. Eventually, the offerings morphed into something a little more true to Socorro’s Yucatecan roots: soft tacos and burritos stuffed with cochinita pibil and carne asada.
“I just did what I thought people would like. And they really liked it,” Socorro said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
“Socorro, 80, with short gray hair, a bright flowery shirt and perfect nails, sits where she always sits, on her bar stool, taking orders on paper plates and passing them to the cooks, who will return them loaded with tacos, burritos, hamburgers and Yucatecan tamales, ” says a Los Angeles Times report.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Booster vaccination days close with good turnout in Merida
Many people took advantage of the.
-
Full-scale war in Ukraine could break out any time, separatist leader says
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern.
-
Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffé brings: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
Greetings film fans:Bhutan, a tiny country.
-
Scientific breakthrough allows paraplegics to walk and play sports
A paralysed man with a severed.
-
Netflix prepares the premiere of “What fault is karma?” A film recorded in Yucatan
Although the exact premiere date was.
-
Yucatecan tourist activity rebounded during 2021
During 2021, the State received one.
-
Bus accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves 8 dead and 19 injured, including foreign tourists
One of the four identified is.
-
Belize blames CFE for nationwide blackout in that Central American country that shares a border with Mexico
Веlіzе Еlесtrісіtу Lіmіtеd (ВЕL) ѕауѕ іt.
-
Respected Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui replies to AMLO’s latest attack
A well-known and respected journalist has hit.
-
With gratitude, Ofelia Medina receives the Silvio Zavala award in Mérida
The director, playwright, actress and defender.
Leave a Comment