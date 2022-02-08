  • Expat Community,
  • Food and Drink,
  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • Lifestyle,
  • News

    • Yucatecan Pride: “Yuca’s Hut” Restaurant will cook for a Super Bowl Party

    By on February 8, 2022
    Yuca's Hut, located in Los Angeles, will cook typical Yucatan dishes at a party prior to this sporting event. (Photo: Sipse)

    Meet the restaurant that will offer Yucatecan food at a Super Bowl event

    (MÉRIDA, YUC. – TYT).-A Yucatecan restaurant will be present at the Super Bowl 2022, as Yuca’s Hut , located in Los Angeles, California, will cook typical Yucatan dishes at a pre-party for this world sporting event.

    This Monday, February 7th, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, highlighted this achievement of Yucatecan gastronomy and wrote on his social networks: 

    “I’m telling you about Socorro Herrera, and her daughters Dora and Margarita, originally from our state, they own the Yuca’s Hut restaurant, located in Los Angeles, California and that will cook typical Yucatan dishes at a party prior to one of the biggest sporting events. important in the world. These are the news that motivate us and fill us with pride. Congratulations and all the success to Yuca’s Hut”, said the mayor.

    Socorro Herrera, and her daughters Dora and Margarita. (Photo: social networks)

    History of Yuca’s Hut

    According to the official website for this restaurant, it was started by “Mamá” Socorro and Jaime Herrera at an outdoor shoe-shine station, where it became known for its Yucatan-style cuisine.

    “Mamá” Socorro. (Photo: social networks)
     

    “I just did what I thought people would like. And they really liked it,” Socorro said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment