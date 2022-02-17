Yucatecan journalists formally request the State Congress to eliminate criminal censorship

Yucatan is one of the seven states in the country where defamation is still punishable by two years in prison, despite the fact that since 2007 crimes against honor were eliminated from the Federal Penal Code.
(MERIDA, YUC. –INICIATIVA PERIODISMO).- Through a formal request, a group of journalists from Yucatan went to the local congress, in order to start the process to eliminate the crime of defamation from the penal code, since the Yucatan is one of the seven states where those accused of this crime are punished with two years in prison.
However, in 2007 this was removed from the federal criminal code, and now it is taken to civil proceedings.
The campaign to eliminate the crime of defamation from the criminal code began several weeks ago, where more than 100 communicators from the different media of the state joined through the page www.iniciativa journalism.com
“In article 295 of the Local Code, penalties of three days to two years in prison or from 20 to 200 days of fine are established for the crime of defamation, which represents an obstacle to the exercise of freedom of expression,” reported the representatives of the movement.
The proposal was born because several journalists have received threats from officials or businessmen with the intention of censoring them and questioning their work, and of course, this is against freedom of speech, and freedom of expression.
“In our Yucatecan society, which is characterized by its democracy, acts of intimidation towards journalists cannot be allowed, hence the relevance of eliminating criminal provisions that seek to inhibit the exercise of freedom of expression and the right to information. ”, the group stated in the document delivered to the State Congress.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
