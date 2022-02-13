Yucatecan consortium Bepensa buys the main tequila exporter in the country “La Madrileña”

“La Madrileña” is one of the main tequila exporters in Mexico and the idea is to also boost the growth of tequila exports not only to the United States, but also to the rest of the world markets.

(MERIDA, YUC. – BEPENSA).- Without publicly disclosing the amount of the operation to the market, the Yucatecan company Bepensa bought 100 percent of the main exporter of tequila and wines in the country, so they now control 15 percent of the sale of wines and spirits in the national market.

The president of Bepensa, José María Casares Cámara, reported that the new acquisition is specialized in the production, packaging, marketing and distribution of more than 200 leading brands in the categories of high and medium alcoholic beverages and wines.

“The purchase of La Madrileña includes its brands, intellectual property, production capacities and human talent, which will be added to the more than 13 thousand collaborators that Bepensa currently has in its 5 business divisions,” he said.

The executive elaborated: “we are sure that we will be able to contribute experience, knowledge and a solid base so that La Madrileña continues its growth, while at the same time we will learn and adopt its best practices to continue leading in the future”.

Bepensa, in a quest to conquer the market

For his part, Osvaldo Valente, CEO of Bepensa Spirits , added that for the past 6 years this division of the Yucatecan firm has maintained sustained growth with the production and marketing of leading brands in the RTDs and wines market, and with this acquisition, it is certain that Bepensa will continue to increase its value at a national and international level.

Bepensa Spirits has a low-alcohol content beverage production plant in the state of Querétaro and its brand portfolio includes Caribe Cooler, WooWoo, Ultravioleta, Coolwine, Ederra, Codorníu, Los Pasos and Séptima among others.

Currently, its brands are distributed to different countries such as: United States, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, Bolivia, South Korea, Denmark and Germany, making it one of the largest importers of wine in Mexico.

