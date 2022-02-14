Yucatecan Alondra Suarez Trujillo drafted to play American Football in the United States

The player took her first steps in American football with the Leonas de Yucatán at the age of 17. She is now 26, she boasts participation in numerous local, national and international tournaments.
(MEXICO – TYT).- Deyna Alondra Suarez Trujillo will have her second experience in the United States Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) and will do so with one of the two finalists from last season, the San Diego Rebellion, who lost the title game against the Texas Elite Spartans.
Alondra debuted in the WNFC with “La Muerte” from Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“The season is over, but without a doubt I met great people, unstoppable players, teams of another level and incomparable moments. I learned a lot and I am very happy to be here doing a good job with my sisters and demonstrating that in Mexico we do know how to play football, ” the player wrote at the end of her cycle.
“Thank you for so much support from the people around me and above all thanks to everybody at “La Muerte” from Las Cruces, New Mexico, for opening the doors of your team and your heart to me. I love you all very much,” Alondra wtote on her Facebook page in July of last year.
After that, she played in the Mexico National League with the Leonas de Yucatan team, getting all the way to the semifinals of the championship in Querétaro, where Yucatan finished in fourth place.
Her good performance in the tournament allowed Alondra to be considered for the Mexican pre-selection for the Women’s American Football World Cup, which will be held in Finland in July of this year.
“International player alert! We are proud to announce that we have signed Alondra Suárez. We can’t wait to see you on the field! ”, the club posted on social networks when announcing her signing.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Foreign tourism in Yucatan has not rebounded as expected after the pandemic
Increases are recorded compared to past.
-
“El Fantasma”, the most wanted man in Zacatecas, arrested in Chihuahua
After being arrested, Rafael “N” was.
-
Campeche Mennonite Community still resists the Covid-19 vaccine
This group continues to affirm that.
-
22 thousand hectares affected per year by illegal logging in Campeche
At a legal level, illegal logging.
-
Hong Kong totally “overwhelmed” by the number of COVID infections
REUTERS.- The latest wave of COVID-19.
-
Mérida advances in the construction of vertical housing
As a result of the constant.
-
More than eight thousand environmentalists sign a petition against the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo
The petition is being sent to.
-
Yucatan agrees on tourism collaboration with Valladolid, Spain
Valladolid has great potential for development,.
-
Drunken driver crashes into a public transport bus of Merida’s Periferico “Va y Ven” route
This is the first time that.
-
Three arrested for drug dealing in Mérida
Three alleged drug dealers were arrested.
Leave a Comment