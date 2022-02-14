Yucatecan Alondra Suarez Trujillo drafted to play American Football in the United States

The player took her first steps in American football with the Leonas de Yucatán at the age of 17. She is now 26, she boasts participation in numerous local, national and international tournaments.

(MEXICO – TYT).- Deyna Alondra Suarez Trujillo will have her second experience in the United States Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) and will do so with one of the two finalists from last season, the San Diego Rebellion, who lost the title game against the Texas Elite Spartans.

Alondra debuted in the WNFC with “La Muerte” from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“The season is over, but without a doubt I met great people, unstoppable players, teams of another level and incomparable moments. I learned a lot and I am very happy to be here doing a good job with my sisters and demonstrating that in Mexico we do know how to play football, ” the player wrote at the end of her cycle.

“Thank you for so much support from the people around me and above all thanks to everybody at “La Muerte” from Las Cruces, New Mexico, for opening the doors of your team and your heart to me. I love you all very much,” Alondra wtote on her Facebook page in July of last year.

After that, she played in the Mexico National League with the Leonas de Yucatan team, getting all the way to the semifinals of the championship in Querétaro, where Yucatan finished in fourth place.

Her good performance in the tournament allowed Alondra to be considered for the Mexican pre-selection for the Women’s American Football World Cup, which will be held in Finland in July of this year.

“International player alert! We are proud to announce that we have signed Alondra Suárez. We can’t wait to see you on the field! ”, the club posted on social networks when announcing her signing.

