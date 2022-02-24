Yucatan State Congress and Rotary Club Mérida Montejo join efforts for the benefit of the local society

It is worth mentioning that the State Congress approved the “Rotarian Day in Yucatan”, to be commemorated every February 23

(MERIDA, YUC. – STATE CONGRESS).- Within the framework of Rotarianism Day in Yucatan and the 117th Anniversary of Rotary International, the Yucatan State Congress and the Mérida Montejo Rotary Club, carried out the signing of a ‘Carta Intención‘ (Letter of Intent) with which they seek to work together on issues and initiatives that favor Yucatecans.

With the foregoing, the Mérida Montejo Rotary Club offers the representatives of the LXIII Legislature its collaboration in projects related to the promotion of children and vulnerable groups, the fight against poverty, social inclusion and the protection of the environment, among others.

The president of the Government and Political Coordination Board of the State Congress, Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda (PAN), stressed that Rotarianism, over the years, has played a fundamental role in providing the state with that sense of peace, tranquility and altruism, qualities worth recognizing.

“I recognize the work of the Rotary Clubs in their 117 years of history and I am pleased that today we are gathered to endorse the bonds of friendship and work between the Legislative Power and the Rotary community,” he said.

This Letter of Intent, he continued, will help us to further strengthen the ties between the work you do and the work we have here, in the Legislative Branch.

For his part, the president of the Mérida Montejo Rotary Club, Víctor Caballero Durán, pointed out that the Letter of Intent is more of a commitment where what is contributed is the experience of the members, the knowledge and professionalism held in all areas, always in favor of Yucatan.

In her turn, the president of the Board of Directors of the State Congress, Ingrid Pilar Santos Díaz (PAN), expressed that Rotarians are people who are characterized by helping to solve problems and generate lasting changes for their communities and in themselves, in their more than 46,000 clubs and 117 years of history, they have dedicated their fight to promoting peace, promoting education, developing local economies and protecting the environment.

“It is a pleasure for us to have your presence in this venue and materialize the union between the Legislative power of Yucatan and the Rotary Club with this Letter of Intent,” she added.

Subsequently, the signing of the Letter of Intent was carried out and the Rotary pins were symbolically placed among the representatives.

Present at the event were the Secretary and Past District Governor of the Mérida Montejo Rotary Club, Lic. Emilio Bolio Tapia, the representative of the Governor of District 4195 Juanita Ravelo, Mrs. Magda Rodríguez, the representatives of the Legislative Fraction of the PAN, PRI, PRD, PVEM, New Alliance and the Morena representative, Alejandra Novelo Segura.

