Yucatan returns to green traffic light from this Thursday, February 24th

(MERIDA, YUC. – STATE GOVERNMENT).- On Thursday night, February 24, the state government announced that Yucatan is already at a Green Light, which means a greater relaxation in the measures to combat the pandemic.

The mandatory use of face masks for the entire population, including the vaccinated population, is mandatory, and the population is recommended to avoid the use of cloth face masks or scarves, since it is described that IT DOES NOT PROVIDE ANY PROTECTION AGAINST COVID, INCLUDING THE ÓMICRON VARIANT, to protect us all, the use of two-layer, three-layer or medical-grade masks such as KN95 is suggested, since these have up to 95% coverage against Omicron.

People who have not received the vaccine are invited to apply it, team up and join in protecting their health and that of other people.

We invite you to get vaccinated without fear to protect our health and that of our families.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 40 patients in public hospitals.

101,048 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 93% of the total registered infections, which is 108,691.

Today 217 new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

176 in Merida,

14 in Tixkokob,

5 in Ticul,

3 in Progress and Uman,

2 in Maxcanú and Tixcacalcupul,

1 in Cacalchén, Conkal, Espita, Hunucmá, Izamal, Motul, Opichén, Oxkutzcab, Tekax and Yaxkukul,

1 foreign.

Of the 108,691 positive cases, 759 are from another country or another state.

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 5 deaths:

1.- Female 80 years old from Mérida HAS

2.- 42-year-old female from Chikindzonot DM/Obesity

3.- 89-year-old male from Chikindzonot without comorbidities

4.- 37-year-old male from Valladolid HAS

5.- 74-year-old male from Benito Juárez DM

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC RENAL INSUFFICIENCY (CRF).

In total, there are 6,860 people who have died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 743 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 40 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

