Yucatan registers the first case of dengue in 2022

After a month without confirmed infections, the first case is detected in Valladolid municipality

(MERIDA, YUC. – MINISTRY OF HEALTH).- After a month without confirmed infections, in the last week the first case of dengue of 2022 was registered in Yucatan.

The positive case was reported in Valladolid and was due to serotype 3 of the dengue virus, reported the Federal Health Secretariat.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, the disease transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus flies registers five positives: three are from Campeche, and the remaining two are from Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

Compared to the same cut (January 31) last year, the Peninsula had not been infected. In Yucatan, the first case of 2021 occurred in Progreso, in a woman, at the beginning of May, while the second infected case occurred in Mérida, in a man, in the first week of October; and the third, a native of Valladolid, at the end of December.

Until epidemiological week number 4, there are 124 confirmed cases of dengue, for an increase of 39.3% compared to the same period in 2021, when the total was 89.

The majority of dengue cases are located in Sinaloa, with 47 cases, followed by Veracruz, with 19, and Chiapas, with 17.

Regarding the identified dengue virus serotypes, both in Campeche and Quintana Roo, II was identified, while in Yucatán, III.

Dengue is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is a febrile illness that affects infants, children and adults. The infection may be asymptomatic, or present with symptoms ranging from a mild fever to a disabling high fever, with severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and rashes.

The disease can progress to severe forms, characterized mainly by shock, respiratory distress and/or severe organ damage.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







