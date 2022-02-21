Yucatan Magic Towns expect a rebound in Tourism during the Easter season

AMIT leader Rosa Icela García points out that they are working to attract visitors, mainly national and local for the “Semana Santa” | Easter holidays

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – AMIT).- With the drop in tourism due to the presence of the Ómicron variant at the beginning of this year, this sector is preparing to have an upturn in the Easter holidays, mainly in the municipalities with denomination of Pueblo Mágico, which are expected to have a great demand by national and foreign visitors.

The president of the Mexican Association of the Tourism Industry (AMIT), Rosa Isela García Pantoja, pointed out that due to the instability caused by the presence of various strains of Covid-19, tour operators and the entire union in general will continue to bet on local and national tourism.

She stated that at the beginning of the year the economy was affected not only in that sector but also in all those that generate jobs due to the increase in positive cases, which although it did not bring fatal consequences like in previous years, absenteeism was an important factor to slow down the economic recovery.

However, they have great expectations for the next vacation, especially with regard to local and national tourism, which is why they are working on promotion to attract these niche people.

“The dynamic of discovering nearby places will continue, not traveling long distances, as well as green tourism, connecting with the family in exclusive places, seeing the added value of life, traveling can make people more family-oriented,” The president of the Mexican Association of the Tourism Industry (AMIT), Rosa Isela García Pantoja concluded.

