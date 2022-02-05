Yucatán is this year’s guest of honor at the popular National Fair of San Marcos

From April 16 to May 8, Yucatán will be the guest state at the most visited fair in the Bajío.
Mérida, Yucatan and its attractions will be part of the popular Feria Nacional de San Marcos (FNSM), which will take place from April 16 to May 8.
At the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya in Mérida, the Secretary of Tourism of Aguascalientes and president of the FNSM Board of Trustees, José Ángel González Serna, handed over the invitation for the state to be part of the 193rd edition to the head of the Yucatán Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch.
As has become a tradition, one of the country’s states has been the special guest at the Fair and, on this occasion, Yucatán will share the cultural riches for which it is recognized worldwide.
In this way, visitors to the Fair will learn more about Yucatán’s archaeological jewels, the charm of its beaches, legends, customs, social and economic life, gastronomy and heritage.
The San Marcos Fair is one of the pillars of the economy of Aguascalientes and the region, as it favors a large number of industries, mainly the hotel industry, whose average occupancy rate is 78.9 percent on these dates and increases every year.
Sefotur mentioned that the agency’s objective is to increase the visibility of the brand and the presentation of the tourism offer, including new products and promotional campaigns, such as “365 days in Yucatán” or “Yucatán es color”, in different market segments, both in the population of Aguascalientes and the Bajío.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
