Yucatan is in a position to continue with the return to face-to-face classes

The governor Mauricio Vila met with directors of different institutions to join forces in the safe return to schools

(MERIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, affirmed that the state has favorable epidemiological conditions to continue advancing, with confidence, in the process of returning to face-to-face classes for children and youth, since to date the indicators of the pandemic of the Covid-19 show a marked decline and the vaccination process has made great progress.

During a meeting to publicize the current panorama of the health contingency, Vila Dosal listened to the proposals and concerns of the directors of private institutions of basic and upper secondary education, who expressed their interest in maintaining close communication and joining efforts with the Government to continue taking firm steps towards a return to the classroom in which health is prioritized.

In this regard, Homero Novelo Burgos, from the Siglo XXI Institute of Valladolid, recognized the position and interest of the governor, in reporting on the epidemiological context, to ensure a return to the classrooms in which all students can resume their activities and recover the lost time.

For his part, Raúl Antonio Franco Sosa, from the Instituto México high school, thanked the holding of this type of meeting, which allows schools to be informed and establish a single front in the process of returning to face-to-face classes.

From the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, the governor presented the main indicators of the pandemic in the entity and explained that the daily moving average of positive cases is declining; proof of this is that, at the highest point of infections by the omicron variant, 1,158 were registered, and as of February 9, it was reduced to 136.

Regarding hospital occupancy, Vila Dosal indicated that, before said strain, it was approximately 35 beds and reached a maximum of 202, but yesterday, it fell to only 98, and the average number of admissions per day is declining, since at the peak of this mutation, there was an average of 34 and, as of the 15th of this month, there were only 14.

In this sense, the governor reiterated that, in the territory, there are all the conditions to continue advancing in the return to face-to-face classes and referred that, of the total registered positive cases by omicron, only 2.48 percent correspond to girls, children and youth.

Of that rate, Vila Dosal added, 0.86 percent corresponds to primary school students; 0.83 percent, middle school, and 0.79 percent, high school. “The remaining 97 percent are people who are not in schools, which means that the infections are not taking place in the classrooms, because the protocols are followed and they work,” he pointed out.

Before the heads of the Secretaries of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, and Education (Segey), Liborio Vidal Aguilar, the governor explained the details of the Protocols for the Safe Return to Classes, before directors and directors, and asked them not to lower our guard, because “the main concern is health care, but the educational issue can no longer be postponed.”

Finally, when talking about the progress of vaccination for the population aged 15 and over, Vila Dosal pointed out that 89.7 percent have at least one application, 88.8% have the complete schedule and 30.8 percent have already received their booster, data that they do not count those who got their doses abroad.

