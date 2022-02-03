Yucatan Guest State for the San Marcos National Fair 2022 in Aguascalientes

The San Marcos National Fair, in its 193rd edition, will take place from April 16th to May 8th, and the guest state is Yucatan, as reported by the Fair Board.
(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- Guayaberas, cochinita, jarana and marquesitas will be the star guests of the San Marcos National Fair, for which the president of the Fair’s Board of Trustees, José Ángel González Serna, is already meeting with the head of Sefotur, Michel Friedman.
This fair takes place in the state of Aguascalientes, and will take place from April 16 to May 8.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the necessary measures will be taken to boost Yucatan and Aguascalientes in one place.
It will be this Thursday, February 3, when Michel Friedman receives the formal invitation from the state of Aguascalientes.
“On this occasion, Yucatan will come to share its tourist and gastronomic attractions and the magic of its people,” assure local media of the aforementioned federal entity.
