Yucatan economy grew by 8.4% in the third quarter of 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, Yucatan was among the five entities with the highest growth in the country, revealed the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

(YUCATAN – INEGI).- In other words, Yucatan ranked fifth in the total economy with respect to the 32 states, likewise, it reported a contribution to the national variation of 0.13 percentage points.

The Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity (ITAEE) is a conjuncture indicator that offers an overview of the economic evolution of the country’s states.

The development obtained is based on the progress of Primary Activities, whose growth was 10.6 percent, while the increase in Secondary Activities was 9.8 percent and the increase in Tertiary Activities was 7.8 percent.

For its part, the accumulated January-September grew 9.3 percent, derived from the rise in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Activities of 4.7, 13.2 and 8.2 percent, correspondingly.

Primary Activities, which include agriculture, animal husbandry and exploitation, forestry, fishing and hunting, reported an annual increase of 10.6 percent in the third quarter of 2021, mainly due to agriculture.

Secondary Activities correspond to the sectors dedicated to the mining, manufacturing, construction and electricity industries, which as a whole reflected a movement at an annual rate of 9.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021, due to the behavior registered in the manufacturing industries ; in the construction; in the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, supply of water and gas through pipelines to the final consumer, and in mining.

Tertiary Activities include the sectors dedicated to the distribution of goods and those activities related to information and asset operations, as well as services related to knowledge and personal experience; in addition, those related to recreation and the government, among others.

