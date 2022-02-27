Yucatan Congressman calls for urgent crime prevention actions in Progreso

“Across the coast there is an event that our fisheries are seasonal, when we have very bad seasons, unfortunately crime goes up,” he explained.

(PROGRESO, YUC. – TYT).- The local representative of the PAN political party, Erik Rihani González, assured that it is necessary to strengthen crime prevention measures on the Yucatecan coast, since historically the crime index goes up when there is a bad fishing season.

The legislator for the IX local District referred to the clarification of the murder of a young man, an employee of the Progreso customs, who was found dead in the vicinity of the port of Yucalpetén covered with a blanket.

“The rapid work of the Secretariat of Public Security, without a doubt, is in accordance with what we have seen in the state, which is a great effectiveness, both on the part of the SSP, and of the Prosecutor’s Office in the execution of the work, unfortunately we have to work on prevention”, he stated.

He ruled out that what happened a few days ago with the death of the young 23-year-old employee, suggests that there is a group of hitmen in this region of the state that carry out this type of execution, that is not true, it was just a fight that broke up during a party.

“According to the police report and witnesses, it was a discussion during a party that got out of control and ended up in tragedy,” Rihani González concluded.

