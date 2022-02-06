Yucatan and China sign agreement for development

Both governments agree to promote the strengthening of various projects

(MERIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- With the aim of formalizing and deepening relations between Yucatan and the People’s Republic of China, the governors Mauricio Vila Dosal and Huan Quiang, from the province of Sichuan, signed the Memorandum of Understanding, through which they commit to promoting and strengthening both the development such as the strengthening of various joint projects, for the benefit of the inhabitants of both territories.

Through this agreement, Yucatan and Sichuan express their interest in deepening their ties of friendship and cooperation, in tourism, economy, science and technology, environment, urban planning, education and culture, among other areas, recognizing that international cooperation is one of the factors that favorably affect the solution of problems that affect their respective communities.

In this way, they also express the decision to strengthen collaborative relationships, as well as the execution of projects and actions, which have an effective impact on economic and social progress, for the benefit of the inhabitants of each region.

The document sets out the objective of formalizing cooperative relations between local governments, to foster understanding between their institutions and intensify common efforts, by promoting the exchange of experiences and activities on topics of interest, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

The formalization of the Memorandum of Understanding is carried out after the efforts that Governor Vila Dosal carried out, since June 2021, when through a letter, he indicated the intention to strengthen the Twinning and Friendly International Exchange between Yucatan and Sichuan.

As a result of the signing of this bilateral agreement, various state agencies, including the Coordination of International Affairs (CAI); the Secretariats of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Tourism Development (Sefotur), Research, Innovation and Higher Education (Siies) and Sustainable Development (SDS), and the Institute of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut), work together to develop cooperation schemes in the aforementioned areas.

They point out that bilateral relations between Yucatan and China date back a long time; An example of this is that, after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, the Sichuan government sent a donation of face masks, in solidarity with the entity, in order to attend to the health contingency.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments