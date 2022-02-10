Yucatán, among the five states with the highest industrial rebound

Inegi indicated that in October 2021, Yucatan was among the states in the country with the highest growth in terms of production.

Mérida, Yucatán.- The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that in October 2021, Yucatán was among the five states in the country that grew the most in terms of real industrial production.

Through the presentation of the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity by Federal Entity (IMAIEF), the entities with the highest growth were: Nayarit with 49.2 percent, Morelos, 15.4 percent, Veracruz and Tabasco, 14.8 percent, and Yucatán 12.2 percent.

The State ranked in the first five places of the industrial activities measured nationally by Imaief, such as mining, natural gas distribution, construction, and export manufacturing.

In the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, water supply, and piped gas to the final consumer, Yucatán ranked third nationally with 38.3 percent, only behind Nayarit and Morelos.

In the mining sector by state, Yucatán ranked third with 19.2 percent, behind only the states of Chiapas and Guerrero.

In the construction sector, the industry’s progress placed the State in the fourth position with 29.8 percent, only behind Tabasco, Tlaxcala, and Morelos.

Inegi also reported that at a monthly rate, the entities that registered the most pronounced increases in industrial activity, in real terms, during the tenth month of 2021 were Aguascalientes, Morelos, Coahuila, Nayarit, and Baja California Sur.

According to IMAIEF data, during the month of August Yucatán set a trend by being among the 10 entities that grew the most in the industrial sector nationwide, registering a 10.1 percent growth.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments