Young 29-year-old employee dies crushed by a yacht in Mérida

The tragedy occurred when the yacht, for unknown reasons, got out of its base and accidentally crushed the worker

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – SSP).- An employee of a warehouse lost his life on the afternoon of Thursday, February 24, while he was working in a well-known local glass business, and a yacht crushed him.

According to the report, the events occurred when the 29-year-old worker was doing his work on the yacht, which was on site to have windows installed.

The tragedy occurred in a glass plant, located at kilometer 24 of the Mérida Periferico, when the employee was working on the yacht and suddenly, for unknown reasons, the yacht left its base and crushed the young man’s body.

Although no further details of the accident were given, paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, but only to confirm the man’s death.

The place was under the protection of SSP soldiers who cordoned off the area awaiting personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), to start legal investigations.

