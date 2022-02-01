“Women, Science and Technology”, an initiative to make gender violence visible in the working environment

The project is convened by the Girl Up Yucatan Feminist Resistance group, in collaboration with the National Front for Sorority of the State, Violetas del Mayab, the New University Federation and UADY without harassment, among other organizations.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- As a way to make visible the types of violence faced by the female gender when working in areas such as Engineering and Mathematics, in addition to recognizing their work in these sectors, on February 19, The event “Woman, Science and Technology” will take place at the Olimpo Cultural Center, an event that was presented on the afternoon of this Monday, January 31, during a press conference, at the facilities of “Mácula, land of artists”.

The appointment is aimed at women and adolescents who are pursuing a degree or interested in doing so, related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), but along the way they have suffered some type of disdain and/or discrimination , as they are considered fields destined preferably for men.

After the opening ceremony, scheduled for 10:00 a.m., the first conference will be offered, by Addy Poot Pérez and Elda Urtecho Aguilar, directors of the 11F Forum “Yucatan Women of Science”, with the theme “Breaking gaps and stereotypes in STEM”.

Later, it will be the turn of Patricia Pinto Franco and Mariana Alvarado with the “Importance of women in scientific dissemination”.

The cycle will close with the presentation “Women, critical role in science and technology”, directed by Grisel Ancona Martínez, leader of Women Who Code Lilith, accompanied by Jessica Yam Chan, president of the Yucatan Youth Scientific Society; Xóchilt Ávila Padilla, owner of Quiu Magazine; as well as Ana Lucía Aranda Vega.

The announcement was attended by authorities such as Fabiola García Magaña, director of the Municipal Institute for Women, along with Alejandra Koyoc González and Kelly Puc Vázquez, president and vice president of Girl Up Resistencia Femenina Yucatán; in addition to Rosa Cruz Pech, who heads the UADY movement without Harassment.

Similarly, Alejandra Mejía Palma and Emmy Puerto Arteaga, representatives of the New University Federation UADY and the National Front for Sorority in the state, respectively, stood out.

